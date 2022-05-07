Molly Assenmacher

Assenmacher, Molly Midkiff

Molly Midkiff Assenmacher, age 74, passed away peacefully in the early hours of May 1, 2022 after an 18-year battle with cancer.

Molly was born to Mary and John Midkiff on March 28, 1948 on the Island of Molokai, Hawaii and moved to Tucson, Arizona when she was 12 years old. She was one of six children and will always be remembered by her siblings as a devoted sister and a wonderful caregiver, always steadfast and loving in nature.

Molly attended Salpointe High School her freshman year and graduated from Catalina High School in 1966. She spent eight months in India living with family and continued her studies there. Molly proceeded to graduate from the University of Arizona with a degree in education and was an elementary school teacher for many years. Molly also supported her husband in many capacities at CAID Industries.

She met her would-be husband William "Bill" Assenmacher after college, "on a Sunday night at Bobby McGee's" and they were married on July 23, 1977. Their 45-year marriage was one of devoted love, great friendship, generosity of heart, and solid teamwork. They raised two wonderful children, Meghan and Rob.

During her life, Molly was involved in the Junior League of Tucson, Angel Charity for Children, Tucson Museum of Art League, Silver & Turquoise Board of Hostesses, and was on the board at San Miguel High School.

Molly was a dedicated wife and a doting mother and grandmother. She was lovingly known as "Tutu" by her grandchildren, which is Hawaiian for "grandmother". Her family was central to all that she was. She was an avid reader and a talented seamstress. Molly loved playing Bunco with friends and teaching her grandchildren to play Canasta. She never forgot the value of a thank you card, always handwritten in her beautiful penmanship and always remembered to send post cards from her travels. Despite her long health battles, her years were filled with beautiful memories of long friendships, weddings, births of grandchildren, charity work, graduations, attending U of A basketball games, grandparent days at school, and many vacations including those most special to her in Maui and Lake Tahoe. Hers was a life well spent and the seeds of kindness she planted will continue to grow in all those who knew her.

Molly is preceded in death by her father John "Jack" H. Midkiff (2012); her mother, Mary Gooch Sowls (2020); and her sister, Teresa Midkiff (2020). Molly is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; her daughter, Meghan and her husband, Bill Elfsten; her son Rob and his wife, Liana; her sisters, Rebecca Midkiff and Joy Calvert; brothers, Michael Midkiff and Daniel Mahar; grandchildren, Makena Fetzer, Madison and Mason Herrero, and William and Robbie Assenmacher; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Adair Funeral Home (Dodge). A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life immediately following at Westin La Paloma Resort from noon to 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute gift in memory of Molly to San Miguel High School, 6601 San Fernando Ave., Tucson, AZ 85756.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

