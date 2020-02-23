Mona Roberts

ROBERTS, Mona J.

88, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.

She was born in Bryson City, North Carolina

on December 28, 1931.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harley.

Mother of Deborah J. Tyson, Harley P. Roberts, Jr. and Cassandra L. Currier. She leaves nine grandchildren and

14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 9:00 a.m. and Service: 11:00 a.m. at ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3435 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, call (502-888-1111) for information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of the U.S., 1225 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC, 20037.

