Monique Sanders, 43 passed away surrounded by her family on January 22, 2023 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Monique's love for her family was unmeasurable. A few things she will be remembered for are, her crazy personality, infectious laugh, and most importantly her loving heart. Monique will be missed dearly, but will never be forgotten. Monique is survived by her husband Richie, and children Kaleb, Khloe, Julian and Domanik. Her parents Frances and Richard Espino, Tony Reyna. Mother-in-law Yvette. Her sisters, Jessica Diaz (David), Roseann, sister-in-laws Tammy, and Kim. Numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved dearly. There are so many people to thank for making Monique's life and ours memorable. We truly appreciate you all. One of her last wishes was that we celebrate her life by wearing Red and Blue, she loved U of A Wildcats. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." Services: February 25, 2023 St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00 am 215 S. Craycroft Rd. Internment: Holy Hope Cemetery