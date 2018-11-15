MONTGOMERY, Dany Wayne
On Saturday, November 10, 2018 Danny Wayne Montgomery passed away in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico with his wife by his side. Danny was born in Tucson, AZ on December 16, 1952 to Phyllis and Malcolm Montgomery. He attended Wrightstown Elementary School and Amphitheater High School, where he has kept many friends. He was an active member of Future Farmers of America and loved country music. Danny attended the University of Arizona and graduated with a bachelor's in Agricultural Economics. He was also a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, from which he made lifelong friends. He went on to obtain a juris doctor from the University of Arizona Law School and was proud to be a Wildcat. Danny was a prominent attorney in the Tucson community for over 40 years. Danny is survived by his adoring wife, Deborah Montgomery; his loving children, Michael (Jana), Kelly and Katie; and their mother, Cynthia Montgomery. He is also survived by his wonderful sister, Mary Montgomery, and his loving and grateful stepsons, Taylor "TJ" Lippincott and Joshua Lippincott, as well as many other friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity, 1300 N. Greasewood Rd. Services are organized by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.