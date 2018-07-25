MORENO, Rosa Amador
85, of Tucson, AZ. passed to rest in the arms of our Lord on July 14, 2018. She was a loving wife and mother who always put her family first. Her love, sense of humor, and appreciation of music brightened our hearts, leaving many happy memories. Preceded in death by Mr. and Mrs. Eleazar Amador, Oscar Amador and son, Arnulfo Moreno. Survived by her husband of 68 years, Alberto Garcia Moreno; sons, Albert, Armando, Abelardo and Arnold; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 1950 W. Irvington Place.