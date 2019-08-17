COOPER, Morley "Max"
Max left us peacefully on August 16, 2019. He lived a wonderful and full almost 87 years. An avid Bridge Player at Streams Club, a bowler, a member of the ROMEOS, and a devoted caregiver to many in his "retirement". His smile and willing heart will be what is remembered by those who knew him. He leaves his beloved wife of 25 years, Mary L. Cooper; children, Jeffrey, Jon (Julie), Michael (Sanda), Julie (David) Sipchen and Joshua (Meg) Keys. Loving Grandpa to Noah, Gabriel and David and Christina. Poppa Max to Leo, Kate, Sarah and Nora. His loving sister, Edie (Gene) Friedman and many, many friends. A Celebration of Remembrance will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Call for information: 603-7278.