Morrise Luckey

  • Updated

Luckey, Morrise

"On March 15, 2022, I said goodbye for the last time to Morrise, my step-dad. He was born in Chicago and after attending military school, joined the US Army. He did three tours in Vietnam as an Army Ranger and then joined the newly formed Delta Force. He retired after twenty years. My mom, Chris O'Dell, and I entered Morrise's life after he'd become an addiction counselor. Morrise dedicated his life to protecting and helping others. He treated me like I was his blood but more importantly he treated my mom like a queen. I loved him so much. Until we meet again, Morrise." Will Russell.

Morrise is survived by his wife, Chris; stepson, William; son, Morrise; daughters, Jay and Raven, sisters, brother, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held Saturday, April 23 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 El Rio Drive. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements: Adair Dodge.

