MORSE, Frederick Addison
passed away on April 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Fred is survived by his wife and three brothers, Joe (Karen), Richard (Roxanne) and Carl (Sherry); sister, Vivian (Michael) and sister-in-law, Kathy (Larry). His loving wife Janie and he were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 61st anniversary last August. Fred had a PhD in physical chemistry and retired after reaching Associate Director of Los Alamos National Laboratory. His legacy continues in their three children, Eric, Wayde and Kristie and five grandchildren, Cameron, Shay, Brittnee, Marisol and Forrest. He and Janie have taught us all to love, learn, strive, teach and care for each other. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.