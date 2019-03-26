MORTENSEN, Melven LeRoy Jr.
82, passed away on March 20, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and Air Force. He will be remembered as a hard worker, dedicated to supporting his family. He loved trains. He had a strong testimony of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his children, Owen (Michaelette) Mortensen, Ruthann (Jeffery) Wiggins and Roseanna (Steven) Williams; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and granddaughter. Services will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 N. Norton Ave., Tucson, AZ with a Viewing at 2:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Binghampton Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.