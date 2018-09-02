MOSCHETTI, Honey Roehler
Passed away August 25, 2018
HRM
Honora Geraldine Roehler
I was born May 6, 1936.
I am the fourth of five children of Waldemar and Madelynne (Kerwin) Roehler.
I was named after my Mother's Mother.
My twin sister, born 6 minutes after me, Madelynne Mary Roehler, was named after our Mother.
Our names throughout our lives have been Honey and Lynne.
I have so many wonderful memories of growing up and always having a very best friend. A twin.
We grew up in Chicago and lived a fairy-tale life, and to us it was.
Our older sister Joan was 12 years older and married as we grew up.
Our oldest brother Waldemar Jr. (Bucky) was 10 years older and the sweetest person we ever knew besides our Mother. He died at the age of 40, and a light went out in the world.
Our next brother Robert was 6 years older and, although alive today, never a big part of our lives. To this day.
The magic of a twin sister is making memories and always remembering.
In early 1949, Mother, Lynne and I moved to Tucson, Arizona. The Wild West and we loved it.
We treasured our "own" company and the fun we had: unpaved streets ready for dams to be built, horses to ride all over the city, AND BASEBALL! The Cleveland Indians.
Always had my sister as we would go to school and enter a new world of friends and neighbors.
It was a wonderful time for us. So different from Chicago but we enjoyed the change, and Mother did her best to see that we had fun. Mother was so very special. Can't put it into words, but we were incredibly blessed.
Daughter Joan (Joey) Barbara was born in 1956. She is a great deal like my Mother and my sister Lynne.
Henry Moschetti came into our lives in 1966 and has remained there ever since. He adopted Joey, and we have been a fabulous family together.
Our lives have moved us many times, and always we enjoy the people around us.
As this is the last stop on my journey, please know, if you are reading this, that you were an indelible force to me.
Life is to be lived and surrendered with Love.
Honey
* * * * * * Note from the family: At Honey's request, in lieu of memorial services or flowers, please consider a contribution to the Humane Society of Fremont County 110 Rhodes Avenue Cañon City, CO 81212 719.275.0663 or Fremont Regional Hospice 1439 Main Street Cañon City, CO 81212 719.275.4315