MUNOZ, Alice Mesa
90, born on August 31, 1927, in Tucson, AZ peacefully passed away on July 4, 2018 with all her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Oscar O. Munoz; her parents, Rodolfo and Beatrice Cruz Mesa and her sisters, Anna Marie Keim and Rita Linzy. Alice is survived by her children, Marta (Thomas) Tugade, Oscar R. Munoz and Andrea Munoz Jameson. Also, survived by grandchildren, Michael (Margaret) Tugade, John (Victoria) Tugade and Andrew (Noemi) Almodova and John, Jenna and Amy whom she loved as her own. She will also be lovingly missed by her great-grandchildren, Alexis and Allyson Tugade and Thomas Joseph Tugade. Her nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful caregivers, Pati and Aida also survive. Alice was a breast cancer survivor who gave selflessly of herself to care for her husband, Oscar at home the last 25 years of his life ensuring he was treated with dignity and love. Her unwavering belief in her Catholic faith and her devotion to the Sacred heart of Jesus is a legacy she has bestowed on all who knew her. A private Memorial Service was held at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, July 9, 2018. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.