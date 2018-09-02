MUNOZ, Jose (Arvay) Facio August 24, 2018 MUNOZ, Isabel O. April 9, 2018
Jose, 89, joined his beloved wife of 68 years, Isabel and all his family and friends who've departed. Jose passed peacefully at his home with family by his bedside. Jose was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be sorely missed by all who were better for knowing him. He has unselfishly donated his body to science. Therefore, a memorial date has not been set. Born in Phoenix, AZ in 1929, he was the son of Jose Munoz and Maria Facio Munoz. Jose was the eldest of eight siblings. He served his country in the U.S. Army for 12 years. While serving, he fought in the Korean War. During his years of service, he was stationed in Germany and the Philippians, to name a couple. He attended Cerritos Community College where he excelled in the art of Photography and Pottery. He worked in the aircraft industry as a painter for Douglas Airlines and an oil refiner for Best Foods/Skippy. He was key in facilitating the new Best Foods Factory in Puerto Rico. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, some of which included: Hawaii, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico (USA), Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Taxco, Ensenada (Mexico) along with various road trips throughout the United States. There was also RV Camping done annually, with many of their adventures in the Eastern Sierra Mountains. He was a very compassionate and passionate man whose main passion was fishing. Would always be willing to take the shirt off his back for anyone if needed. He will be remembered for his exemplary judgement of character, wisdom, and unwavering strength through a life of various experiences. Jose is survived by: children, Olga M. Pickering and Annette M. McCroy (Joe); grandchildren, Joseph M. Munoz (Chelsea), Monique M. Conway (Kyle), Andrew J. Munoz, Gary D. Pickering (Desiree), Louis M. Lopez (Brieanne), Ashley J. Villarruel, Matthew D. Villarruel and Alexis R. Villarruel. He will also be sorely missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Isabel O. Munoz), Michael Daniel Munoz (son) 1956; Monica Dawn M. Gutierrez (granddaughter) 2010 and J. Joseph O. Munoz (son) 2012.