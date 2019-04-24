MURGUIA, Porfirio "John"
passed away April 19, 2019, born on August 13, 1931 in Tucson, AZ. Survived by son, Roman; daughter, Elizabeth (Jesus); six grandchildren, brothers, Henry and Fred; sisters, Genevieve, Katherine, Gloria and Stella. Marine, Veteran, retired from Pima County. His life ended happily giving his body and soul to God. Viewing 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPEL. Mass 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Augustine with burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.