BUDZIEN, Muriel
85, passed away in the presence of her family on August 31, 2019 at her home in Vancouver BC. She is survived by her daughters, Lauren and Elaine and sons, James and Peter and predeceased by her husband, Ward "Bud". Muriel impacted many lives, from the one-room schoolhouse where she began teaching to the bridge table where she achieved life master with her unconventional bidding style. Memorial Services will be held for her at Seattle First Baptist, 1111 Harvard Avenue, Seattle, WA, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and at Mountain Shadow Church, 14240 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ on Saturday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.