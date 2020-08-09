You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muriel Ewer

Muriel Ewer

  • Updated

EWER, Muriel J

January 3, 1932 - July 26, 2020

Muriel, 88, passed away on July 26, 2020 in her home in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leon C. Ewer; two children, Stephen and Vincent and two grandchildren, Robert and Vincent II. Muriel is survived by seven children, Roger, David, Gregory, Suzanne, Ronald, Thomas and Theresa. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News