MURRAY, Michael W.
83, passed away February 1, 2019 he was born in Iowa to Frank and Myrna Murray. Son of a farmer, Michael grew up with a powerful work ethic and an equally intense drive to serve others. He went to St. Johns University in Minnesota and upon graduation in 1957 entered the United States Marine Corps. After two years active duty as an officer he transferred to the Marine Reserves to enable himself to enroll in the University of Arizona College of Law. At the UofA, he made many friends and while at the Newman Center met Dorothy Banegas who became his wife in 1971. In October 1972 they had a son, Michael J. Murray. Michael served his community as a highly respected probate lawyer for 50 years with offices in downtown Tucson and Green Valley. He was loved by his friends and colleagues and the soldiers under his command. A devout Cathlolic, Michael served the Church and the Dioceses and made an impact in many peoples lives. A member of Employers for the National Guard and Reserve he continued serving those who served their country even after his retirement from the Marines at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Michael was a man everyone could count on and was always available to his clients, friends, and fellow Marines. His family is proud of all his achievements. His infectious laugh and boisterous personality will be missed by all. Michael is survived by his son, Michael J.; daughter-in-law, Wendy; brothers, Patrick, Larry and Mark Murray. A Viewing will be held at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME in Tucson on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Church in Tucson on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., burial ceremony with honors to follow at Holly Hope Cemetery in Tucson at 11:30 a.m.