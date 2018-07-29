MYERS, Richard E.
age 76, passed away on July 21, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. He graduated from Stow HS in Stow, Ohio and the University of Akron with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He worked as a polymer research chemist for Goodyear and Shell and after retirement was a consultant for TOCO Vite in West Melbourne, Australia. A strong believer in service to his community, he was a former president of the Stow School Board, and board member of the Stow-Monroe Falls Library. He was a member of the Royal Arch Masons of Ohio, Cuyahoga Falls Chapter and the Scottish Rite. Most recently he volunteered for the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. This sweet man had a life well lived with many passions: his family and friends, a love of planes and travel, Ohio State football, Bulldogs (all named Spike), music and dancing, fishing, bicycling, puttering in his garden, spending time with his grandchildren, telling stories and jokes and laughing heartily with those who walked beside him in life. Richard was not one to suffer fools or those who were greedy or unkind. He had though, an unending measure of compassion, generosity and love for those close to him. He was preceded in death by parents, Dorothy and Richard; brother, Ronald and wife, Judy of many years. He is survived by wife, Claudia Bator; stepson, Jason Bator (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tyler and Kassidy, all of Tucson. Also survived by daughter, Beth of New York and son, Rick of Georgia. Cremation has taken place and interment will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Stow, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will occur on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the Lutheran Church of the Foothills, 5102 N. Craycroft Rd., Tucson, Arizona at 10:00 a.m. Officiating the service is Pastor John Lillie. The family wishes to thank Pacifica Senior Living and Casa de la Luz Hospice for their tender care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association in Richard's name or any charity of your choice. Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS.