Myrna Alexander

of Glendale, age 79, took her walk with Jesus on February February, 21, 2021. Myrna, the youngest of three daughters to Ernest and Rosamae Garcia was born May 14, 1941, in Douglas, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Alexander and her sister, Darlene Cason. She's survived by her sister, Louise Clark; daughter, Sandi (Randy) Allred; son, John (Vicki) Franklin; daughter, Nancy Casey; daughter, Brandy Goodman; daughter, McCord (Wilson) Bedell; stepdaughter, Mary (Jake) Hoffman and stepson, Jim Alexander; 15 grandkids, four great-grandkids and numerous extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Vineyard Church North Phoenix. RSVP needed.