N.E Krietemeyer

KRIETEMEYER, N.E. "Bud"
passed away peacefully at his home in Elgin, AZ on January 5, 2021. He came to Tucson with his parents, Irvin and Irene and two brothers, Gene and Bill, from Evansville, IN in 1944. Bud served in the U.S. Navy with his brother Gene from 1946 to 1948. He managed LeCave's Bakery for over 20 years. Bud is a past president of the Tucson Junior Chamber of Commerce. During his tenure they were responsible for the operation of Old Tucson and the July 4th fireworks display for Tucson at the University of Arizona for a number of years. Bud was a member, and a past chairman of, the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee for 55 years. He was also a member, and former board member of, the Tucson Rodeo Committee for over 35 years. Bud also served as a leader in the Boy Scouts and led a number of 50-mile canoeing trips down the Colorado River. When he and his wife Lois moved to Elgin, he served on the Santa Cruz County Fair Association and the Elgin Club. He absolutely loved his family, the outdoors, camping, and fishing. Bud is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lois; his three children with his wife, Diane who predeceased him: daughter, Kathi Mele (Don); his sons, Butch and Russell (Brenda) who served on the rodeo and parade committees with him; stepdaughters, Carol Lopez (Robert) and Stacey Tate (Brent); 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren and his sister, Barbara King. In lieu of flowers, Bud requested that donations be made to the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum at P.O. Box 1788, Tucson, AZ, 85702. A celebration of life at the Tucson Rodeo grounds will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.