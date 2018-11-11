NADER, Helen
born April 1936, in Miami, Arizona, passed away on September 24, 2018 in Oro Valley, Arizona. Helen was a professor, and a prolific researcher and writer of Spanish history. She was devoted to her family of graduate students at both Indiana University and at the University of Arizona, and took great pride and pleasure in their careers. She retired from the University of Arizona in 2006, where she had served as head of the history department and as acting director of the Division for Late Medieval and Reformation Studies. Helen was preceded in death by her parents Wade and Helen Nader, and by her sister, Marsha Cotton. She is survived by her brother, Fareed Nader; her sister, Leila Johnson, and by nieces and nephews who were dear to her and whose education and professional careers delighted her. We miss her intellect, wisdom, generosity, contagious smile, and enthusiasm for any adventure. Funeral Services will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Division of Late Medieval and reformation Studies, Douglas 315, P.O. Box 2120028, Tucson, Arizona 85712. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.