Nancy Addie

Nancy passed away peacefully at home the evening of January 1, 2023, with her loving husband Dan Gipple by her side. She was born in Chicago on April 7, 1953 to Raymond and Dorothy Yvoskis. The family moved to Phoenix in 1956. She graduated from West High School in 1971. Nancy struck out on her own early, entered Arizona State University and graduated with a degree in Medical Technology. She worked at Mesa Lutheran for a number of years. She then moved to Tucson where she began a new career as a Quality Control Specialist at local company that produced medical information technology systems. Nancy worked at several different medical IT companies, earning her way up to Senior QC Specialist and then director of the QC department. Nancy was very well respected by her colleagues, who often sought her out for help and advice on difficult issues. Nancy and I met in 1991 and quickly found that we were meant to be together. We loved the outdoors and for decades spent many vacations camping, hiking, and 4-Wheeling throughout the West. We usually found out-of-the-way places where we enjoyed the peace, solitude and beauty of nature. Two of our favorite non-camping places were the Grand Canyon and the Cayman Islands, where one of my brothers' lives. We went to the both places many times. Once we hiked down to Phantom ranch and back. Other times, we hiked the rim or found a quiet spot overlooking the Canyon. In the Caymans, Nancy enjoyed snorkeling far from shore to see the vibrant coral colors, a variety of fish species, including barracudas, sting rays and sharks, and then relaxing on "island time." Nancy was an adventuresome person, eager and unafraid to take on new challenges. She earned her pilot's license, learned to rock climb and was an excellent 4-Wheeler. One of her favorite pastimes was crocheting. Nancy spent hours creating intricate designs of all kinds and then gave them away to family and friends. Nancy was full of life and joy, with an easy laugh and big smile. She was truly a joy to be with. While she came from a small family, she became part much larger family when we married. The new family quickly came to love her. Nancy has one son, Jason. She was very proud and happy to see him grow into the man, husband and father that he is today. Jason may have inherited Nancy's sense of adventure. He's traveled to various countries around the world and currently lives in the Republic of Georgia with his family. One of Nancy's favorite enjoyments was Facetiming with Jason, his wife Tamuna and, of course, watching grandsons Alexander and Michael grow. During her fight with several medical conditions, Nancy displayed her usual tenaciousness, strength and dignity. She was fortunate to have excellent medical care. We would like to especially thank Dr. James Knepler and his team, Amy and Marie of Banner Cancer Center and PA Linda Moors of Arizona Blood and Cancer. They were always there for Nancy. Nancy will be missed dearly, but we have all been very fortunate to have had her as part of our lives.