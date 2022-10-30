Nancy Brown

Nancy Louise (Bechtol) Brown was born in Ohio, the youngest daughter of Irmgard and John Bechtol. She began learning to play musical instruments at a young age, starting with the flute. She worked hard to learn many instruments and played whenever she could. Nancy taught music in the Catholic schools for ten years, before a severe car accident landed her in the hospital. Nancy met her husband, Robert Brown. Together, they made music and two children, Dawn and Brice. They divorced in 1985 and she moved to Arizona. Nancy played bassoon the most and played with many groups. She adored cats and had many who kept her company over the years. In 2001, she battled breast cancer and won. Three years later, she was thrilled to become a grandma! Nancy is survived by her sister, Carole Bechtol; children, Dawn (Dan) Marshall and Brice (Meg) Brown and four grandchildren, Russel, Will, Emily and Josh.