She was a wonderful hostess, friend, and counselor/mom to all. Her hospitality knew no bounds and had no curfew. Most of you have heard the stories, some of you were actually there. Not one to hold a grudge (very often), her advice would always be: get over it and move on! Nancy was her three children's biggest cheerleader through every facet of their lives. Most of all she was known for her always funny, but often sarcastic sense of humor. After George passed away in 2004, Nancy lived a very active and independent lifestyle in Tucson. She earned her Gold Life Master in Bridge by playing several times a week and traveling to tournaments. Before covid, her last weekly bridge partner was her son, Clay, who she adored playing with. Nanny was thought to be a technology whiz by even her grandkids. Her days were spent playing Words with Friends, doing crossword puzzles, keeping up with everyone she had ever known and beyond on Facebook and Instagram, and texting her wide circle of people. Special thanks to Gloria, Kim, Iwona, and Anne for always taking her to happy hour and keeping her busy and engaged. Your love and friendship meant everything to her. She was not ready to leave us, she had so many more things to do and see.