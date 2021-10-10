COX, Nancy Jane Love
94, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Born in Wichita, Kansas on March 21, 1927, Nancy was the daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Bush) and Walter L. Love. She was the last living Love family member of her generation. Her father, Walter Love, built his family's business, The Love Box Company, in Wichita.
Nancy went to East High School and upon graduation in 1944, attended the University of Kansas, where she was a member Pi Beta Phi. After graduation in 1948, she married her college sweetheart, George C. Cox and they embarked on the adventure of a lifetime together. After George finished Dental School, they settled in Wichita with their two sons, Clay and Tim. Shortly after opening his orthodontics practice, George was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Japan in 1956. After he left for Japan, Nancy made the long journey with her two young sons in tow to meet him and spend the next eighteen months living in Japan. They returned to their life in Wichita where they welcomed their daughter, Nancy, in 1958. After raising their family, they retired to Colorado Springs, CO in 1980 and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1988 for the year-round sunshine and perfect tan. Nancy was an avid tennis player most of her adult life. She formed many friendships and enjoyed many social events on the courts, wherever she lived. Nancy loved to travel, not only on worldwide adventures, but especially to visit family and friends whenever she was invited. She loved Costco, cookies and her car, which she drove until the end.
She was a wonderful hostess, friend, and counselor/mom to all. Her hospitality knew no bounds and had no curfew. Most of you have heard the stories, some of you were actually there. Not one to hold a grudge (very often), her advice would always be: get over it and move on! Nancy was her three children's biggest cheerleader through every facet of their lives. Most of all she was known for her always funny, but often sarcastic sense of humor. After George passed away in 2004, Nancy lived a very active and independent lifestyle in Tucson. She earned her Gold Life Master in Bridge by playing several times a week and traveling to tournaments. Before covid, her last weekly bridge partner was her son, Clay, who she adored playing with. Nanny was thought to be a technology whiz by even her grandkids. Her days were spent playing Words with Friends, doing crossword puzzles, keeping up with everyone she had ever known and beyond on Facebook and Instagram, and texting her wide circle of people. Special thanks to Gloria, Kim, Iwona, and Anne for always taking her to happy hour and keeping her busy and engaged. Your love and friendship meant everything to her. She was not ready to leave us, she had so many more things to do and see.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, her three siblings, Francis, Mary Elizbeth and Robert and her grandson, Ward Cox (Tim and Anne). She is survived by her three children, Clay Cox (Nancy) of Tucson, Tim Cox (Anne) of Houston and Nancy Smidt (Greg) of Houston. She is idolized by her grandchildren, Callie Cox, Casey Cox, Claire Karakey, Curtis Cox, Christopher Cox, Tim Cox, Scout Smidt, Lizzie Bright, Cooper Smidt, and her five great grands. She loved her family fiercely!
Nancy requested that her family celebrate her life with a Happy Hour at the Tucson Country Club. She will be honored on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. If you loved her, you're invited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ward Cox Scholarship Fund at Give.STHS.org or by mail to: St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX, 77007. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.