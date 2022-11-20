Nancy Graham

Dr. Nancy Ann Bagott Graham passed peacefully away at home on November 6, 2022, almost 15 weeks to the hour after the passing of her husband of 53 years, Gordon, and 12 weeks after the passing of her beloved grandson David Andrew Van Gorder. Nancy was our matriarch: a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who nurtured our family as the quintessential "maker of memories." She was 86. Nancy Bagott was born on July 2, 1936 in Spokane, Washington and received her undergraduate degree from Washington State University. After earning her master's and doctorate degrees at Penn State University, Nancy joined the Home Economics faculty at the University of Arizona from 1966-1971. It was there that she met Gordon Graham, a professor in the Department of Agriculture, in 1968; they married the next year. From 1972 until her retirement in 1993, Nancy taught at Amphitheater High School, chairing the Home Economics department for five of those years and the Home Economics Related Occupations (HERO) program for her entire 21-year tenure. She also served as president for the Arizona Vocational Association, the Association for Career and Technical Education, and the Arizona Home Economics Association. In recognition of Nancy's long service to her students, colleagues, profession, and community, the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002. She and Gordon have a bench, tree, and tile on the University of Arizona campus in honor of their contributions as devoted Wildcats. Nancy is survived by daughters Bonnie Van Gorder (David), Suzi Cook (Mark); adult grandchildren Jeremy Cook (Cynthia), Ricky Cook (Charise), Lisa Blanchard (Dustin), Janice Van Gorder, and Brian Van Gorder; and five great grandchildren. She is survived in Washington and Idaho by her brother Bud Baggot and sister Joan "Pinky" Glass along with the families of her loving niece, Missy, and nephew, Mike. As Nancy and Gordon's family, we are grateful beyond words for the comfort and support given to them and us by dear friends Maria and her daughter Alejandra, and caregiver extraordinaire Elizabeth (Catalina In-Home Services). Their devotion and love made the final years a better experience for us all. The family will hold a celebration of life open house in December. For details and to RSVP please contact a family member.