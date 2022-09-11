Nancy Green

Nancy (Dennes) Lauver Green passed away on August 27, 2022 at her longtime Tucson home. Nancy was born in Healdsburg, California and was preceded in death by her parents R.R. (Pat) Dennes Sr., Bess Dennes and her brother R.R. Dennes Jr. Nancy's first husband, Jack Lauver, passed away in 1995. Nancy married Ellery C. Green in 2001, when they were each 75 years young. Both were members of the Southern Arizona Hiking Club and led many hikes that often ended with an ice cream party at Nancy's cabin in Willow Canyon on Mt. Lemmon. Nancy and Ellery enjoyed 18 years together until his death in July of 2019. Nancy graduated from the University of Arizona and retired from the University Science Library. She is survived by three daughters, Lynn Baumeister (Richard), Lorri Davidson (Dale), and Nancy Siani (Dan), six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Nancy was a talented artist whose eye for color and design was clearly shown in her weavings, home décor and garden design. Many thanks to Taylor Circle of Friends, especially Jessica. A family gathering in Nancy's memory is planned. Arrangements by Adair.