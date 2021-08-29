Nancy Grimshaw

was born June 2, 1944, to Fred and Olive Barthlow in Morgantown, WV. She passed away at home in Tucson, AZ on August 14, 2021. She was a loving mother to her only child, Amy Frede Thompson; grandmother to Tammy Mosier, Bobby Thompson, Randy Thompson and Josey Thompson and great-grandmother to Charlotte and Scarlotte Mosier. Nancy was also a sister, an aunt and had many cousins and extended family back east. Nancy had many lifelong friendships. She loved to play Bingo, Gin Rummy and Chinese checkers. Nancy loved all animals, especially dogs. Her humor was one of a kind. She was extremely proud of her West Virginia roots and family. Nancy was proud to have worked for the Tucson Police Department for 18 years. She will be dearly missed and always loved. Viewing will be Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., both at the EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY. Flowers or donations to PACC (Pima Animal Care Center) are appreciated.