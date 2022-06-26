Nancy Harriman

Obituary for the Life of Nancy Anne Dole Harriman August 17, 1923 - July 8, 2021 Nancy Anne Dole Harriman was born August 17, 1923 in Redlands, CA, daughter of Anna Isabella Van Winkle Dole and Dr. Kenneth Llewellyn Dole. She was originally baptized Anna Dole, and eventually took the name Nancy Anne Dole. She graduated from Redlands High School in 1941, and then enrolled at Stanford University School of Nursing. She completed the five-year course and graduated with B.A. and R.N. degrees in 1946. She served as student body President in her Senior year. She maintained lifelong ties with the Chi Omega Sorority Alumnae. In 1943 she joined the Nurse Cadet Corps as a student nurse, hoping to serve in the Navy during World War II, but the war ended before she graduated. Nancy's nursing career included 22 years of voluntary work in international reconciliation, serving with Moral ReArmament (MRA), and Up with People. Nancy wrote in a memoir about this period "I nursed in many parts of the world, I found my husband, and I learned that caring for people with your whole heart is needed everywhere". This became a deeply ingrained value for her lifetime. Nancy married Charles Jarvis Harriman in 1966, in Darien, CT. During their two decades with MRA, Nancy and Jarvis made lifelong friends from all over the world. They later settled in Tucson where she worked as a nurse for 23 years with Tucson Medical Center and other clinics. Though Nancy and Jarvis married late in life, their union lasted a rich 54 years. Nancy was an active member of St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church for many years where she ran a committee providing meals for homeless people. She volunteered with a non-profit organization, the Tucson Festival Society, which Jarvis directed for 16 years. All of this was in keeping with her life-long purpose of service to others. Nancy had many artistic talents and especially loved music. She and Jarvis knew hundreds of secular songs, church hymns, and Up with People songs. Nancy had a strong alto voice and could harmonize on any song with the best of them. She sang for many years with an acapella chorus "The Tunecatchers", performing around Tucson, and she played ukulele in a small band. Nancy's skills in art grew over the years. She produced paintings in watercolor and pastels. She also became a highly skilled calligrapher. Throughout her life Nancy was devoted to and beloved by her extended family and many friends. She was a good listener and shared in the joys and sorrows of all those she encountered, offering warmth, compassion, and a positive outlook. She inspired all who knew her and will be much missed. Nancy was predeceased by her sisters, Rachel Dole and Margaret Dole (married to Frank Bawden) and her brother, Dr. Kenneth Van Winkle Dole, (married to Carolyn Stewart). She is survived by her husband, Charles Jarvis Harriman; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Stewart Dole and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes, Dodge Chapel.