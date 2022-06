Nancy Moore passed away on May 26, 2022. She was born on November 17, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded in death by husband Everett (Sam), son Douglas, grandson Nick Minder, and great-grandson Kirk McConnell. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen Lyons and Dana Minder, five grandchildren, and brother James Lund. She volunteered at TMC, AARP, VITA and Elks 2532. A celebration of life will be held at Eastside Elks Lodge #2532, Antler Lounge, 615 S. Pantano Rd., Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Ft. Huachuca. Arrangements: Bring's.