Nancy Munroe

MUNROE, Nancy W.

1936 - 2021

In every storm cloud in life, she only saw the silver lining. Her sunny, positive outlook made her a joy to know.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to her parents Joseph O. Waymire and Geraldine C. Waymire on March 31, 1936, Nancy W. Munroe slipped from this earth on November 5, 2021 at the age of 85 in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy grew up in Indianapolis, graduating from Shortridge High School and DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, with a BA in Psychology and a lifelong membership in the Delta Gamma Sorority. She married in 1958 and spent the next two decades in Indianapolis, raising her children and volunteering.

In 1978, a remarriage brought Nancy and her children to live in Tucson, Arizona where she continued her volunteer activities and became an insurance agent with John Hancock. Nancy was also an avid University of Arizona Wildcats fan, and rarely missed a football or basketball game.

After her retirement, Nancy traveled the world extensively, making new memories and friends wherever she went.