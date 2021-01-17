Nancy Nelson

NELSON, Nancy W.
We celebrate the life of Nancy W. Nelson, 86, who passed away on December 18, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was preceded by her beloved husband of 42 years, Merritt R. Nelson, and was the adored mother to Merritt R. Jr "Skip", Terry (Tom) and Susan, grandmother to Calley (Dezi) and Kevin, great-grandmother to Aurora. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she graduated from UC Berkley with a major in Child Development and English, with a special interest in Botany, which she took to charm Merritt. She then taught Kindergarten in WI and AZ. After lovingly raising her children, she became a dedicated volunteer with the TMC Auxiliary, becoming President in 1987, and receiving the Board of Trustees Award for outstanding service to the community in 1988. With her retail skills she grew their Gift Shop to be the single largest contributor for the hospital during her ten-year tenure. Her friends were like family and were often with her sewing, playing bridge and cheering on the Wildcats! She loved the theatre, reading and traveling. Throughout her life, she was an advocate for children and all cuddly pets. In her later years, she enjoyed visits with Aurora, and pursued her artistic talents through singing, acting, and watercolor. Nancy was engaging and took a genuine interest in all she met. We will treasure her spirit of generosity, her great sense of humor and heartwarming laugh, we will miss her dearly. In lieu of a memorial please make donations to St. Jude or The Hermitage Cat Shelter Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.