OLSON, Nancy
8/30/1934 - 10/2/2019
Nancy Brown Tober Olson was born to Marie Louise Limbert and Harold Edwin Tober on August 30, 1934 in Crystal Lake, IL.
Nancy is survived by Ray, her husband of 63 years,
and their three grown children:
David (1959), Philip (1961) and Marie (1966).
A Memorial Service will be held
in Brookdale Santa Catalina's Community Center at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
A Brookdale bus will convey residents of La Rosa
to the Center and return.
A good life, with lots of friends and a loving family.
Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.