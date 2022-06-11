Nancy Pontius

PONTIUS, Nancy Margaret

Nancy died on June 4, 2022 at the age of 56. The cause of death was complications from end stage lung cancer.

Nancy was born in Florida but lived most of her life in Tucson, Arizona. She attended Catalina High School and the University of California, Los Angeles, and graduated with a degree in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona.

As a teen, Nancy performed in local musical theatre groups. After she returned to Tucson she continued to perform and compose music. She was part of the independent Tucson band Barely Bipedal and also created her own collaborative endeavor, Project Bluebird. Through Project Bluebird Nancy connected with musicians and songwriters worldwide to create music, promote activism, and encourage independent artists. Nancy had a beautiful contralto voice, and she used it to express beautiful thoughts. She was a gifted poet and songwriter.

Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Buchanan, and father, Dale Pontius. She is survived by her two sisters, Sally (Walden) Browne and Claire (Cameron) Radon and her stepfather, Roger Henderson. She is survived by her loving friend Daniel Brudno. Although Nancy did not have children of her own, she took great interest in the lives of her sisters' children, and she was a loving aunt. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews: Nicoletta and Alex Browne and Lena, Jackson and Fiona Radon. Barbara Atwood and Misse Smith, close friends of Nancy's mother, looked out for Nancy throughout her life, but particularly during this difficult last year. She considered them family, and she loved them.

Nancy was beautiful inside and out. She had a bright and creative spirit and a loving, giving nature. She had many struggles in life, but she remained a generous and supportive friend who cared deeply about those dear to her. Nancy is survived by many friends across the world who loved her and will miss her terribly. Her family will miss her terribly.

We express heartfelt thanks for the support provided to Nancy by TMC Hospice. In particular, her exceptional hospice nurse, Liam, helped Nancy immeasurably in her last months of life. Mireya Valencia and Nancy's other caregivers at Shepherd Hills were loving and kind to her, and their attentions are greatly appreciated. Stephanie Smith, a family friend and caregiver, gave Nancy companionship, comfort, and peace during her last weeks of life.

No formal memorial is planned at this time. Those wishing to honor Nancy might contribute in her name to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

