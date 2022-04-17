Nancy Strom

Strom, Nancy
Nancy Peters Strom age 89 of Marriottsville, MD (formerly of Tucson), born July 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Agnes Peters. She grew up on the north side of Chicago, attending North Park High School. She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI where she met her husband William (Bill) Groninger. The two were married in 1951 and moved to Urbana, IL to build their new life together. Their three children are Linda Lenz (Jerry) of Georgetown, TX, Roberta Groninger of Tucson, AZ and Teresa Anderson (David) of Marriottsville, MD. Nancy loved high fashion and after her divorce, moved to Tucson and started her career managing an exclusive women's clothing boutique (Cele Peterson's) for many years in the Casas Adobes area. Soon thereafter, she was able to explore her love of travel and became a travel agent at Gulliver's Travels. She loved consulting with clients and guided many tour groups to exotic locales. Once computers became the standard for communication, she decided to enter the world of real estate and became an agent at Roy Long Realty. This is where she met and married her best friend, John Strom.
The two loved to travel and enjoyed extensive cruising and get-aways all over the world. Entertaining and spending time with their good friends in Oro Valley was important to them both. Escaping the heat in summers, the two would spend time in Coronado, CA where they enjoyed long walks on the beach and hosting family and friends. Above all, Nancy loved spending time with her family who will
all miss her dearly. She passed peacefully on March 12, 2022. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Joanne, and her beloved husband John. She is survived by her three children, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held Saturday, April 23 at 10:30 AM Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley, AZ. Visitation will be 1 hour before service. The family requests that all those attending are fully vaccinated or tested negative for the virus within 24 hrs of attendance. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.