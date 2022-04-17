Nancy Strom

Nancy Peters Strom age 89 of Marriottsville, MD (formerly of Tucson), born July 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Agnes Peters. She grew up on the north side of Chicago, attending North Park High School. She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI where she met her husband William (Bill) Groninger. The two were married in 1951 and moved to Urbana, IL to build their new life together. Their three children are Linda Lenz (Jerry) of Georgetown, TX, Roberta Groninger of Tucson, AZ and Teresa Anderson (David) of Marriottsville, MD. Nancy loved high fashion and after her divorce, moved to Tucson and started her career managing an exclusive women's clothing boutique (Cele Peterson's) for many years in the Casas Adobes area. Soon thereafter, she was able to explore her love of travel and became a travel agent at Gulliver's Travels. She loved consulting with clients and guided many tour groups to exotic locales. Once computers became the standard for communication, she decided to enter the world of real estate and became an agent at Roy Long Realty. This is where she met and married her best friend, John Strom.