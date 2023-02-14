Nancy L. Tomooka, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on February 5, 2023. Nancy was born on April 22, 1933, in Tucson, AZ to George Kim Wah and Tom Shee Lee. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom; sons, Michael (Meleana), Scott (Heidi) and Greg; daughter, Michele; six grandchildren, Kayla, Briana, Mark, Lynn, Paxton and Reese, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy loved ballet, crocheting, aerobics, stuffed bears, and couponing, but many will remember her for her deliveries of her home cooking. A private ceremony was held with her immediate family on February 11th.