Nancy Weiss

WEISS, Nancy Kuhn

December 24, 1930 - May 16, 2022

Tucson - Nancy Kuhn Weiss, beloved wife of the late John (Jack) D. Weiss, died suddenly at 91 in Tucson. Nancy was born in New York on Christmas Eve in 1930. Her father, Wendell Kuhn of Memphis Tennessee, died when Nancy was very young and she and her beloved late brother Dick Kuhn were raised by her mother Henriette Stallings in El Paso, Texas where they had moved to be with family during the depression following Wendel's death. Nancy studied at Austin High and Texas Western University where she joined the Tri Delta Sorority; she enjoyed that association her whole life. Nancy married Jack in St. Clements Episcopal Church December 2, 1949.

The Weiss's made their home in El Paso and Santa Fe before settling in Whittier California where they raised their two sons Dick and Steve. The family moved to St. Louis in 1965 when Jack became president of Frank Adams Electric Company. They enjoyed their time in St. Louis and belonged to Old Warson Country Club, Young Presidents Organization and the Bath and Tennis club of St. Louis. In 2004, they made Tucson National their permanent home.

Nancy had a unique ability to make anyone, friend or stranger, rich or poor comfortable in her presence. She loved talking to people and hearing their stories. On many occasions, we would run into people who would recall Nancy and the conversations even many years later. It came from her genuine love of people. At the same time, she had great judgement about people and organizations, recognizing fools for what they were.

Nancy and Jack loved to learn and have over 1000 books on their app as well as hundreds of paper books. Nancy had a strong sense of charity and instilled that into her children. Jack and she were also very focused on assuring our country remained strong and free. They supported many free market organizations particularly the Heritage Foundation

Nancy loved her family and dedicated herself to her husband and sons; loved to laugh and loved her country. She is survived by her sons and their partners Mary Beth Weiss and Randy Rutledge, grandchildren Kimberley married to Nick Hosking and Braden married to Amy Venit Weiss, her great-grandchildren Evie, Claire, Locke, Dash, Finn Hosking and Dory Weiss. Fortunately, she enjoyed seeing them all only a few weeks before passing away.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Fund of American Studies TFAS.org

Her memorial service will be set at a future date. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes, Dodge Chapel.

