Nancy Willingham

passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus early Thursday morning, February 4, 2021. Nancy was born in Dallas, Texas on April 13, 1933. She graduated from Baylor University and married the love of her life, C Harold Willingham on June 25, 1955. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Edris Payne and her sister, Marynelle Grusendorf. She leaves behind her husband, Harold and children, Larry (wife Leslie) and Sara (husband Steve); grandchildren, Alyssa Bowyer, Hayden Willingham, Jason (wife Kristen) Bowyer, Kayley Comer (husband Garrett) and Jared Bowyer and great-grandchildren, Edris and Myron Bowyer. Her whole family loved her dearly and will miss her terribly until we see her again.