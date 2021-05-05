Nancy Wilson

WILSON, Nancy "Sissy"

passed to her angels and Jesus on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Preceded in death by her father, mother, four brothers and one sister. Survived by sisters, Judy, Bonnie and Donna. Sissy was loved by many through her years and was cared for by her parents until age fifty. Many compassionate angels treasured her while living in medically fragile homes, most recently Danville-Burns home, and attending day programs at Sage. Her family rallied around her to coordinate the best of care, including her sister, Donna who loved her fiercely.

Sissy's love for her favorite stuffed animal, Foxy, was evident to all who met her. She always looked forward to an outing at the mall, getting mail, and enjoying her favorite foods like coffee and hamburgers. Many were blessed by her sharp wit and sense of humor. Her family rejoices in knowing that her physical abilities have been made whole through the gift of eternal life in heaven.

Services to be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 600 N. Kolb Rd. by Pastor Steve Hilton at 11:00 a.m. Graveside gathering to follow at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.