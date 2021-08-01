Naomi Komarek

KOMAREK, Naomi A.

A Memorial Service will be held for Naomi A. Komarek who passed away June 26, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 90. The service will be held on Friday August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Mortuary, Grant Road, Tucson. For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on Facebook: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries

Born March 5, 1930, Naomi was raised in Riverside Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. She married Howard Komarek and moved to Arizona. In Tucson, she and her husband helped run Castle Rock Ranch during the 1950's and 1960's. Naomi worked at various financial institutions in Tucson. She was best known as the manager of the Westerner Club of Western Savings and Loan.

Naomi is predeceased by her husband, Howard Komarek and her daughter, Kathleen Komarek. She is survived by her sister, Natalie Anderson of Riverside, Illinois; her son, Scott Komarek and her granddaughter, Mikayla Komarek, both of Raleigh North Carolina. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.