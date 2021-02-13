Naomi Werner

WERNER, Atty. Naomi

July 28, 1927 - January 21, 2021

Born Naomi Ryan Krum in Ithaca, NY, she was known as Terri most of her life. She passed away in her sleep after a very long and interesting life, outliving an older brother, Daniel R. Mahoney and two husbands, Richard L. Hunt and Jack S. Werner. She is survived by one son, James E. Hunt (Pam). Her parents were Asa H. Krum and Lillian Ryan Mahoney Krum.

Though born and raised in fertile upstate New York, Terri ended up calling the desert city of Tucson, AZ home, after living all over the West, from Vancouver to Los Angeles. Though Terri first studied music at Cornell University, she ended up a practicing attorney at law (UCLA). She led a creative and outgoing life that included opera singing, professional modeling and fashion coordination, two published books, and even international drug enforcement.

She taught us so much.