Natalia Leon

Natalia E. Leon 91, native Tucsonan, died serenely November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by family and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Antonio M. Leon and by her son, Antonio "Tony Boy" Leon.  She is survived by two daughters, Marisa Leon and Sandy Leon-Friede (Darin); daughter-in-law, Rachel Faccio (George); grandchildren, Daniel Faccio (Jessica), Brianne Friede-Miller (Kyle), Clairesse (Kelly), Anjolie, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Evie, Liam, Raylan Nicole and Ihrin Natalia. She will be missed by many friends and relatives who loved her.  All funeral services are being handled by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC. 

