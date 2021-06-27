Natascha Navin

Passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona on June 20, 2021. Natalie is survived by her father, Richard Roeder; her mother, Roxanna Browning (Donald); her brother, Jerry Roeder and her devoted and loving husband, Rod Navin. Natalie graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa and went on to graduate from the Iowa School of Beauty. Natalie was a loving wife and a dear friend to many. Natalie had a big heart and will be missed by all of her extended family and friends in Arizona and Iowa. In honor of Natalie, please consider donating to the U.S. Pain Foundation www.uspainfoundation.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.