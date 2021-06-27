 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Natascha Navin

Natascha Navin

  • Updated

NAVIN, Natascha "Natalie" Schroeder

Passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona on June 20, 2021. Natalie is survived by her father, Richard Roeder; her mother, Roxanna Browning (Donald); her brother, Jerry Roeder and her devoted and loving husband, Rod Navin. Natalie graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa and went on to graduate from the Iowa School of Beauty. Natalie was a loving wife and a dear friend to many. Natalie had a big heart and will be missed by all of her extended family and friends in Arizona and Iowa. In honor of Natalie, please consider donating to the U.S. Pain Foundation www.uspainfoundation.org. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating chocolate for breakfast can help you burn fat

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News