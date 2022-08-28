Nathan Lumm

75, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Ron was born Nathan Ronald (Ronnie) Sepulveda in Bisbee, Arizona on June 8, 1947, the first child of Bella and Nathaniel Sepulveda. Ronnie grew up in Tucson and lived in Nogales, Arizona for the past 14 years. As a young teen, Ronnie was adopted by his new stepfather, Roy Gene Lumm, and took his name. Ron often said he was not afraid to die, because he faced death at 11 years old. On November 15, 1958, he was the youngest of six Tucson Boy Scouts (Troop No. 70) who were taken to Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains for an overnight camp to earn a badge. No adult accompanied the boys. After setting up a campsite, the boys forged up the trail to Old Baldy (Mount Wrightson). Ronnie had no hiking experience, and after four rigorous miles, his feet blistered from his new Buster Brown shoes. He returned to camp accompanied by two boys. It was a warm day with temperatures in the 70's, so the three other boys continued the hike. Tragically, they never returned to camp. Overnight, a freak blizzard blanketed the mountain. After the weight of the snow collapsed Ronnie's tent, he huddled with the two boys under a picnic table for the night in below-freezing temperatures. The next day Ronnie ran a mile down the mountain through three-foot snowdrifts to Madera Canyon Lodge to report the three boys missing. He lost his shoes and arrived at the lodge cold, wet, and with frostbitten bare feet. The largest rescue effort in Arizona history was launched for the 3 lost boys. Sadly, they perished and were found 19 days later. Ronnie's return to camp saved three lives. This tragedy had a life-long impact on Ron who lived every day as if it were his last. He felt blessed to be given a second chance at life. He often literally ran up the mountain to Josephine Saddle to pay his respects at the memorial to the lost boys. At Ron's request, his family and friends will soon hike to the memorial to honor his young friends who died there. As a young man, Ron was a realtor for his mother, Bella Lumm, a successful real estate broker and owner of Grantway Realty in Tucson. Later Ron owned his own business and was a hardworking, respected, trusted, and sought-after Real Estate Appraiser in Southern Arizona. Ron was an accomplished athlete. As a young man, he fenced foil collegiately and internationally, winning state and local championships. A strong runner, he ran from rim to rim at the Grand Canyon many times. He ran 50K races, marathons, half marathons, and trails. He competed in bicycle races and played handball and racquet ball. Through sports, Ron made many long-lasting friends. Ron was a caring, loving, and generous man whose life was well lived. Anyone who really knew him, knew he had a big heart. He was kind and placed others before himself. Each day of his medical treatments during his illness, he brought French pastries to the nurses, doctors, and staff. Ron made people feel good through his subtle sense of humor, even to the very end of his life. Ron was deeply proud of his children and grandchildren. He instilled in them respectfulness, a strong work ethic, the importance of family and education, a competitive spirit, a sense of humor (he was the master of photo bunny ears), the proper handshake, that hugs are not just for family, and the value of giving 100% effort in all you do. Ron was an avid reader, loved music, and traveled extensively with his wife, Maggie, to China, Europe, Canada, Mexico, the Grand Canyon, and the USA. Wherever they went, he never missed meeting lasting new friends, eating local food, and visiting museums. Ron lived by these words "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." - Winston Churchill. Ron will be profoundly missed by many. Ron is survived by his wife and soulmate of 40 years, Maggie; children Damian (Raquel), Jennifer Gillmore (Tyson), Dominic (Marian), and Rebecca Maas (Jeff); grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jordan, Damian, Anthony, Jessica, Aiden, Lilly, and Elijah; brother Randolph Stephen Lumm (Esther); half-siblings from the Sepulveda family Shanna Fleenor (Rodger), Gail, Lamar (Rosalind), Cathy Valencia (Hank), Lorna, Sarah, and Lee; aunts Rachel Carrillo, Rose Stapfer, Ernestina Stoker (Warren), Leticia Talamantes, Irene Lopez (Marcy) and uncle Salvador Sepulveda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bella and Nathaniel, and half-brother Duane ("Bub"). A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.