NAVARRETTE, Stephanie A.
60, of Marana, Arizona, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Theresa Schnitzer (Guy); sons, Robert Navarrette (Samantha), Richard Navarrette and three grandchildren, her mother, Audrey Moden; sisters, Debbie Herman and Lisa Moden and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her father, John Moden. A private Celebration of her life will be held in Lake Havasu, AZ late in the Spring. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.