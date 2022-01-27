Navneet Lahti

Navneet (Heather) Ann Lahti, 65, passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, Arizona on January 19th, 2022, after living with glioblastoma in a courageous and graceful manner for two years. Navneet was born in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Giovanni and Frances Volpi. She attended Northern Illinois University and received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Texas at Austin. To know Navneet was to be known by her. She had an amazing ability to connect with everyone she crossed paths with and devoted her life to helping others through her career as a social worker providing therapy to children and families. She viewed her biggest accomplishment as raising her three daughters, but undoubtedly made an impact in the lives of thousands of people through her relentless pursuit in helping families in Texas, Maine and Arizona, as a Kundalini yoga teacher, by developing a yoga therapy curriculum taught around the world, and through her lifelong work as a mixed media artist. Navneet loved to garden and spend time in nature, often remarking on the importance of appreciating the beauty of the environment and enjoying what each day brought. She was joyfully optimistic and found beauty in each moment, big and small. She was deeply spiritual, interested in history and learning about different cultures through travel. In addition to her pursuits as a mixed media artist, Navneet loved to quilt and play the piano. She also loved the water and to swim, which is something she continued through her treatment. Navneet was an amazing wife, mother, and friend, who always made an effort to stay connected to the people she loved. Navneet is survived by her husband Michel Lahti; her daughters, Jessica Stephenson, Kristin (Drew) Myers, and Lindsey Brook; her stepsons, Oryan and Gabriel Lahti, her grandchildren, Emory and Taylor Myers, and Declan and Benson Lahti, her sister, Nita (John) Gayle South and her beloved rescue Boston terrier Missy. Navneet's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the many people that provided her with compassionate care over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness and or consider a donation to a non-profit whose mission is centered around art, nature, and children.