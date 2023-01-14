Neal Ullestad was born in Des Moines, Iowa. His father, Norman, was a Lutheran Minister and his mother, Marilyn, a school nurse. He was active in Boy Scouts where he began a lifelong passion for Native American people, music, and culture. After getting a degree in Architecture from Iowa State University, Neal came to Tucson in 1975 to work for Vista, building low income housing. He got a job at Pima Community College as a drafter, where he worked as a Project Manager in Facilities Planning for 34 years. Neal worked for social justice in many progressive community causes and organizations, including Unions, Sanctuary, and Pima's Diversity Committee. He wrote for many publications about popular music, and became a scholar on Native American contemporary music, with a focus on reggae, rap, and hip hop. Neal retired to Portland, Oregon where he spent happy days in cooler weather. He was survived by his wife, Kathleen Hannan, and his mother, along with siblings, Steve Ullestad, Karen Ullestad, and Mary Heneke-Ullestad, and many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. He loved greatly and was greatly loved.