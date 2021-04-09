Neale Louthain

86, passed away Thursday April 1, 2021. Neale had a B.S. in Mathematics from the South Dakota School of Mines with and a Master's degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He retired from the Department of Defense as a civilian. Neale was married to Alicia Encinas for 57 years. Surviving family members are his wife, Alicia Louthain; three children and five grandchildren. Neale was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. A Mass will be held at St. Pius X on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. A Viewing and Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. followed by burial at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. Attendance will be limited in accordance with COVID restrictions. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.