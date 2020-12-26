Neel Mccullough

MCCULLOUGH, Neel M., III,
of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Neel was born in Anderson, Indiana on September 25, 1934, to the late Carroll K. McCullough and Margaret (Roberts) McCullough. He graduated from Anderson High School in Anderson, IN. He attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN and earned his undergraduate degree from Ball State University, in Muncie, IN. He honorably served in the United States Army. Neel was a Valued Veteran member of the Moose Organization since 1988, a lifetime member of the Fraternal Organization of the Elks, and recently became a member of the American Legion.
Neel grew up attending First Presbyterian Church in Anderson, IN and was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Tucson, AZ.
A loyal and loving husband, father, and grandfather, Neel is survived by his wife, Priscilla (Precup) McCullough of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Megan L. Nowlan of Tucson, AZ; son, Michael C. McCullough of Apache Junction, AZ; sister, Kay Williams of Auburn, IN; grandchildren, Calista and Cullen Cloud of Tucson, AZ.
Neel leaves a legacy of admiration and respect with all who knew him, and the support and love of all of his family.
Funeral arrangements are by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. A private family service with military honors is being held at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana, AZ.
If you would like to make a donation in Neel's memory, please contact the Madison County Historical Society at (765) 683-0052, or the Alzheimer's Association through their website.