NEIHART, Josephine January 16, 1927 - August 25, 2018
Josephine Neihart, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, completed her earthly journey and joined our Lord on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Josephine's legacy of faith and family continues with her husband of 61 years, James E. Neihart; her children, Mark and wife Susan, Pamela and husband Alan, Paul and wife Tiffany, Sharon, wife of deceased son James Arthur, as well as grandchildren, Justin, Sean, Kimberly, Ryan, Jenen, Delaney and great-grandchildren, Mabel, Harper, Colt and Emmeline. Faith and love of family are what Josephine/Nana has instilled in those who follow. Her love and her steadfast faith will be longingly missed by her family until we are all together again. Services for Josephine will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 5150 North Valley View Road, Tucson, Arizona 85718 (phone 520-577-8780). Viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m. and Mass will follow at noon. The Honorable Bishop Gerald Kicanas (ret.) will preside over services. Josephine's burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that donations for retired priests and deacons be notated as such and sent in Josephine's memory to the Chancellor's Office, Diocese of Tucson, 64 East Broadway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona 85701. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.