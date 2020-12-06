 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neil Opsal

Neil Opsal

  • Updated

OPSAL, Neil B.

90, October 24, 1930 - November 24, 2020. Survived by his wife, Ginny; daughter, Tracey (Randy Anderson); granddaughter, Megan. Predeceased by first wife, Mary and son, Todd. Ginny brought to their marriage a whole step-family of kids, grandkids, sister, nephews and wives, who all loved Neil. He earned his Masters in Forestry at the U.Cal/Berkeley, enjoyed a lifetime career with the U.S. Forest Service. He served in the U.S. Army. Mondays were sacred because he loved and played golf on that day. Services pending due to COVID. Donations, please, for a Cure for Alzheimer's. Arrangements by HANSEN MORTUARY.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News