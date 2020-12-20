Nellie Cuestas

CUESTAS, Nellie Madrid
8/23/1925 - 12/11/2020
God's Perfect Timing chose December 11, 2020 to release our Mom/Grandma into the awaiting arms of Jesus. Mom died peacefully of natural causes. Our Mother's stroke ten years ago caused her to have left side paralysis. But, her will to make people laugh, or to continuously throw kisses and catch those thrown to her never stopped. From family to staff members she endeared many to her loving personality and her room full of hats showed her delight to be a diva at 95 years of age. Before the stroke her cooking kept all of us coming back for more. Feeding everyone was a must for our Mom. The wise advice of our Mother will long be remembered and passed on to our children. We always have said that the ADHD gene began with Mom/Grandma, she was hyper! Her handstands in her 50's with her grandchildren, her dancing to the records playing, planting beautiful flower gardens and filling the air with freshly cooked tortillas will long be memories we forever cherish. Mom/Grandma will be missed because she added so much to our lives. Mom would bless us with the sign of the cross on our foreheads each time we said good-bye from a visit. Mom/Grandma we were beyond blessed to have you in our lives.
Nellie is preceded in death by her husband, Joe. She is survived by her five children, Jose III (Melva), Dickie (Socorro), Alfred (Yolanda), Pearl (Phil) and Melissa (Alfred); many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Her brothers, Pancho Madrid and Jorge Madrid; her sister, Lily Moreno and many nieces, nephews and longtime friends. A special thanks to the staff at the Arizona State Home in Tucson for caring for our Mother.
A private service was held due to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Nellie's name to the Arizona State Veteran's Home Tucson, Activities Department, 555 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 520-638-2150. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
